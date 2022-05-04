RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia storms Mariupol plant | Russia learning from mistakes in Ukraine | Pope offers to meet Putin | German opposition leader visits Kyiv
DC man charged with murder in Oxon Hill stabbing

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

May 4, 2022, 12:51 AM

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after he stabbed another man after a fight on a Metro bus in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

It happened at Southview Drive near the D.C. border on Southern Avenue in Southeast at around 2:45 p.m. Friday.

In a news release, Prince George’s County police said that officers arrived after receiving a report of an assault. They found 28-year-old Steven Artkale Davis on the sidewalk. He had been stabbed multiple times and died at the scene.

Norman Bethea Jr. of D.C .was arrested near the scene for the stabbing death of Davis.

The preliminary investigation showed that Bethea and Davis started fighting on a Metro bus. The two continued fighting off of the bus, where at some point, Bethea stabbed Davis.

Bethea was charged with second-degree murder and other related charges. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Prince George’s County police at 866-411-TIPS.

