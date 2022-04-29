RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UN works for Mariupol civilian-evacuation deal | Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Man killed in stabbing; another arrested in Prince George’s Co.

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

April 29, 2022, 8:41 PM

One man is dead and another is under arrest after a fatal stabbing in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened on the 1100 block of Southview Drive in Oxon Hill. Police arrived to the area around 2:45 p.m. Friday and found a man outside who had been stabbed several times. A Metro spokesman said it happened on the sidewalk near South View Court and Southview Drive.

The two men may have been on a Metro bus right before the stabbing. The man arrested by police was taken to the hospital for an injury but his condition is not known.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Prince George’s County police at 866-411-TIPS.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Liz Anderson contributed to this report. 

