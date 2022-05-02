RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine says Russia using 'missile terrorism' | EU takes step toward Russian oil ban | Calculating Mariupol theater airstrike dead
2 boys shot, 1 dog killed in District Heights shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

May 4, 2022, 8:35 PM

Two boys are in the hospital and a dog was killed after being shot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Wednesday afternoon.

The City of District Heights Police Department said the incident happened on the 6700 block of Alpine Street just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said two cars drove up to the area and multiple shooters opened fire into a group of people who were outside. A 4-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a dog were shot.

The spokesperson confirmed that the dog died at the scene.

The boys were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No further details on the investigation, including car and suspect information, has been released.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

