2 boys shot, 1 dog killed in District Heights shooting

Two boys are in the hospital and a dog was killed after being shot in Prince George's County, Maryland, Wednesday afternoon.

The City of District Heights Police Department said the incident happened on the 6700 block of Alpine Street just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said two cars drove up to the area and multiple shooters opened fire into a group of people who were outside. A 4-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a dog were shot.

The spokesperson confirmed that the dog died at the scene.

The boys were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No further details on the investigation, including car and suspect information, has been released.

