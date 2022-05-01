RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 16, 2022, 12:06 AM

Prince George’s County Police say that a man has died after a fatal shooting in Glenarden.

Police say they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Reed Street at around 7 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they said the man was unresponsive, lying on the ground outside of an apartment building.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

