1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting

Prince George's County Police say that a man has died after a fatal shooting in Glenarden.

Police say they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Reed Street at around 7 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they said the man was unresponsive, lying on the ground outside of an apartment building.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

