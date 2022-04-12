County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has invited police Chief Malik Aziz to unveil the department's strategy for addressing the uptick.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says the uptick in car thefts has been so concerning that she plans to host a crime summit for residents this week.

She has also invited Police Chief Malik Aziz to unveil the department’s strategy for addressing the uptick.

“Everyone’s concerned about this,” Alsobrooks said. “This is an opportunity for us to engage with our residents and to also hear from them.”

The county executive said the majority of the carjackings are being carried out by kids 12 to 17 years old. She said the county has jobs, mentoring and afterschool programs aimed at keeping teens safe and out of trouble.

But the county needs help from parents and the community, Alsobrooks said.

“There is no way around the fact that since these are children, we need the community to step up,” she said. “Their parents and family members, we really need their engagement.”

But residents are not without responsibility in protecting themselves against car thefts. The summit will offer ways that drivers can help police.

“We’re talking about things like not leaving the keys in your engine and leaving the car running,” Alsobrooks said. “To be very vigilant. Unfortunately, these are some of the things we need to say.”

Two years after the pandemic began, crime in the county is up compared with this time last year. The homicide rate has ticked up, too.

Alsobrooks said her county isn’t alone in the push to decrease crime, as crime rates are up nationwide.

“We’re seeing this post-COVID spike in crime,” she said. “We’re seeing the same rise that is happening in major jurisdictions all across the country.”

Another topic at the summit: ghost guns. Police have seen an uptick in crimes involving those unlicensed firearms that lack serial numbers. The county is calling for a law to get them off the streets, Alsobrooks said.

“The ghost gun legislation is one of the tools that we need to hold individuals accountable,” said the county executive.

The crime summit begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Creative Suitland Arts Center, 4719 Silver Spring Rd. Residents are asked to register for the event.