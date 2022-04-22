RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues | Swimmer banned for appearing at Putin rally | Photos
Mask mandate lifted on public transportation in Prince George’s Co.

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

April 22, 2022, 5:09 AM

If you ride TheBus, PGC Link or Call-A-Bus in Maryland’s Prince George’s County, you no longer have to wear a mask.

Masks are optional on the buses and in transit facilities.

Prince George’s County officials say the changes bring the county in line with what Metro and Amtrak are doing.

Health officials are still recommending people wear masks, particularly for those who are unvaccinated, immunocompromised or have chronic diseases that put them at higher risk for serious illness from coronavirus.

“If you are still hesitant about removing your mask, I want you to know that we support and respect your decision,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a news release. “Prince Georgians have done a great job protecting each other for two years wearing masks, getting tested, and getting vaccinated. While the fight is not over, data shows that we can safely start this new phase of the pandemic.”

