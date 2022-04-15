Man found guilty in 2019 fatal Oxon Hill Popeyes stabbing

The man indicted in the deadly stabbing of a customer at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland, in 2019 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday.

According to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney office, Ricoh McClain, 32, stabbed Kevin Davis, 27, on Nov. 4, 2019 at the Popeyes located on Livingston Road in Oxon Hill Plaza.

Police said a dispute began about Davis cutting in line to enter the fast-food restaurant to order the chain’s popular chicken sandwich that had just been rereleased. The confrontation led to a brief argument that ended with McClain stabbing Davis and fleeing from the scene. Davis died about an hour later at a hospital.

“Deadly violence erupted in 15 seconds,” then Prince George’s County police Chief Hank Stawinski said.

After a 10-day search, McClain was arrested. A month later, a grand jury indicted him on charges of common-law murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to kill.

McClain is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25.