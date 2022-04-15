RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Ukrainian Jews mark Passover | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man found guilty in…

Man found guilty in 2019 fatal Oxon Hill Popeyes stabbing

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

April 15, 2022, 9:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The man indicted in the deadly stabbing of a customer at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland, in 2019 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday.

According to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney office, Ricoh McClain, 32, stabbed  Kevin Davis, 27, on Nov. 4, 2019 at the Popeyes located on Livingston Road in Oxon Hill Plaza.

Police said a dispute began about Davis cutting in line to enter the fast-food restaurant to order the chain’s popular chicken sandwich that had just been rereleased. The confrontation led to a brief argument that ended with McClain stabbing Davis and fleeing from the scene. Davis died about an hour later at a hospital.

“Deadly violence erupted in 15 seconds,” then Prince George’s County police Chief Hank Stawinski said.

After a 10-day search, McClain was arrested. A month later, a grand jury indicted him on charges of common-law murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to kill.

McClain is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up