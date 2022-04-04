4 sought in ‘sick’ Capitol Heights attack on senior citizen caught on camera

Four suspects are being sought in a "sick and disturbing" assault on a senior citizen in Prince George's County in an attempt to steal her car.

According to police, the four suspects approached the victim March 29 around 6:40 p.m. in her Capitol Heights neighborhood when she got home from running errands.

She was pushed to the ground, and authorities said the suspects demanded her car keys, searched her pockets and tore her belongings from her hands.

Police said after the suspects got her keys, they started to run away. The victim ran toward a neighbor’s house for help, was chased and tackled. She suffered two broken bones.

The suspects fled without taking her car.

“The shameless act of violence is very sick and disturbing to me and everyone who has watched the video. Our seniors deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and not be violently accosted in our neighborhoods where we live peacefully,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said in a statement.

“We need our community’s help in arresting these suspects so that they may be brought to justice and held accountable for their senseless act of violence. We are asking the community to look at this video and the pictures of the suspects and call us with information.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Carjacking Interdiction Unit at 301-516-3788 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The attack was captured on video.

Editor’s Note: Readers may find the footage below disturbing.