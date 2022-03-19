Prince George’s police ID victim of fatal District Heights shooting

Prince George's County have identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in District Heights, Maryland, as 24-year-old Markelle Morrow of Washington, D.C.

Police in Prince George’s County have identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in District Heights, Maryland, as 24-year-old Markelle Morrow of Washington, D.C.

According to police, at around 5:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in District Heights. While investigating the scene, police said they discovered Morrow “in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.”

Morrow was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Prince George’s police said they are working to identify suspects and determine a possible motive for the fatal shooting.

PGPD asks anyone with information relevant to this investigation call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.