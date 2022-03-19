RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Prince George’s police ID victim of fatal District Heights shooting

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

March 19, 2022, 9:40 PM

Police in Prince George’s County have identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in District Heights, Maryland, as 24-year-old Markelle Morrow of Washington, D.C.

According to police, at around 5:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in District Heights. While investigating the scene, police said they discovered Morrow “in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.”

Morrow was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Prince George’s police said they are working to identify suspects and determine a possible motive for the fatal shooting.

PGPD asks anyone with information relevant to this investigation call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

