Prince George’s Co. debuts PGC311 app for residents

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

March 11, 2022, 7:20 PM

Prince George’s County has a new app that provides a new way to bring things like downed trees and potholes to the county government’s attention.

Euniesha Davis, Director of the Office of Community Relations for Prince George’s County, explains that the new PGC311 system includes an app and online web portal that give residents new ways to report issues.

Residents can still call the county’s 311 Call Center on Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but David said the app and the online site allow residents to report problems 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Davis explains the app has a feature that can be especially helpful when residents see something, but aren’t sure of the address.

“Say you see a pothole or a tree is down, but you don’t have the address,” said Davis. “All you have to do is take a photo, use our ‘drop the pin’ or press the ‘drop the pin’ button, and bam! The address populates and your service request is entered.”

The app also includes pop-up articles that can explain why the county might not respond to a call for service and redirect the resident to the correct agency.

Maybe you’ve spotted a flooded roadway, but the problem may be related to a broken water main. In that case, Davis said you would be redirected to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, for example.

The newly-revamped PGC311 service also lets residents see updates to their reports.

“We have alerts to residents that will provide status updates,” said Davis. “It will be tracked through the life cycle of the service request from beginning to end.”

The new features are part of a larger effort to streamline the process from the time a call for service is first taken, to the time it’s resolved.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

