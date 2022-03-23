Gunman, car sought in deadly shooting on Route 50 in Maryland

Maryland State Police released images Wednesday of a man suspected of shooting and killing 29-year-old Delonte Hicks on eastbound Route 50 before Md. Route 410, as well as the suspect's vehicle, a gray Hyundai Sonata.

Maryland law enforcement are seeking a suspect and their vehicle in connection with the shooting death of a tow-truck driver Saturday, March 19, on U.S. Route 50 in Prince George’s County.

Detectives believe Hicks and the suspect were involved in an argument around 4:45 p.m. while driving east on Route 50 when the suspect pulled a gun and fired into Hicks’ vehicle. The suspect drove off before the police arrived.

Hicks died of his wounds. Police do not believe Hicks and the gunman knew each other before their encounter.

An investigation continues into the shooting, police said Wednesday, and the gunman’s identity is still unknown.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the MSP homicide unit at 443-684-1216 or 410-977-9384.