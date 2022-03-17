A teenager confessed to the shooting death of a 71-year-old Lyft driver during a carjacking, police say.

A 17-year-old from D.C. has been arrested over last week’s fatal shooting of a ride share driver.

Abdul Rauf Khan, 71, was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 5:30 p.m. last Saturday in the 3700 block of Dunlap Street in Temple Hills, Maryland, about a half-mile from the D.C. line. He died several hours later at a hospital.

Investigators found Khan had been working as a ride-share driver at the time, and his car had been stolen.

On Tuesday, Prince George’s County police said, the Springfield man’s car was stopped near Garrett A. Morgan Boulevard and Central Avenue in Landover.

Two juveniles and an adult were inside, and all were taken into custody.

“Mr. Khan’s murder broke the hearts of not only his family but residents across our region,” said police Chief Malik Aziz. “I hope the arrest of the person responsible brings a level of comfort to his loved ones.”

The 17-year-old, who has yet to be publicly named, confessed to shooting Khan during a carjacking, police say. He is being charged as an adult, and faces first-degree murder and carjacking counts.

“He just put my life upside down,” the victim’s widow, Saba Khan, said of the suspect during a news conference Wednesday. “I don’t know what to do, because (the victim) was the pillar of our life.”

Investigators believe Khan picked up the 17-year-old as a fare in D.C., and they’re still trying to determine whether the suspect was alone with Khan at the time the victim was shot.

The other two occupants included another 17-year-old, who was arrested in connection with another carjacking Saturday night. Police believe Khan’s stolen vehicle was used in that carjacking.

The third occupant, 19-year-old Daquan Childs of D.C., was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Prince George’s County police detectives at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Solvers online or by calling at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).