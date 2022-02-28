Lyft driver killed in Prince George’s County shooting

Prince George's County Police say that a man has died after a shooting on Saturday evening.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Dunlap Street.

Police said they were responding to a welfare check when they discovered a man with gunshot wounds in the street.

He was identified as 71-year-old Abdul Rauf Khan of Springfield, Virginia.

Police said Khan was working as a Lyft driver at the time. The suspect or suspects shot him and stole his vehicle.

Khan was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead hours later, according to officers on the scene.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said during a briefing Monday that Khan’s fare had started in D.C.

“So whether we find if that was a pickup, or something occurred in the District, or did it occur in Prince George’s County, we’re working through those things right now,” Aziz said.

The chief said police have “promising leads.”

Detectives are calling this shooting a homicide and asked anyone with information to contact PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.