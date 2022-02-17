OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Prince George's County, MD News

Md. twin brothers charged with stealing over $1 million in COVID relief, unemployment money

Michelle Basch

February 17, 2022, 9:59 PM

Twin brothers from Prince George’s County, Maryland, are accused in an identity theft scheme to collect a large amount of COVID-19 relief money.

Jerry and Jaleel Phillips, of Temple Hills, both 24, made their initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt Thursday.

According to a news release, the brothers are accused of creating false aliases using personal information from real people and creating fake companies or using the names of companies that have gone out of business.

Federal prosecutors say the brothers would use the information to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans, as well as unemployment benefits, eventually collecting more than $1 million.

“The aliases were supported by fake Maryland driver’s licenses, Social Security numbers, and birth dates,” the release said.

Prosecutors say the twins then used that money to make multiple purchases, including cryptocurrency, home improvement items and services and a 2020 Camaro.

If convicted, both face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud. Jerry Phillips faces another two years for aggravated identity theft.

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

