Police identify driver killed in Laurel crash

One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles in Laurel, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said it happened Wednesday morning after 6 a.m. on Md. Route 197/Laurel Bowie Road.

According to Prince George’s County police, the preliminary investigation shows that Brandon Graham, 27, of Laurel, was driving southbound on Laurel Bowie Road when his car left its traveling lane and struck an SUV traveling northbound.

Graham was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Investigators are still trying to determine why Graham shifted lanes. Route 197 between Old Laurel Bowie Road and Powder Mill Road was closed for more than four hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is a map of the area: