2 fatal crashes in Prince George’s Co. hours apart

Two men are dead after two separate crashes in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said.

The first crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night on southbound Route 4, north of Dowerhouse Road, west of Upper Marlboro.

Wayne Butler, Jr., 40, of District Heights, Maryland, died at the scene, according to state police.

Police say the man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a tractor trailer waiting at a traffic stop. The southbound lanes of Route 4 were closed for around three hours for the crash investigation.

Investigators said they believe speed played a role in the crash.

The second fatal crash happened on Old Fort Road in the Friendly area around 3:40 a.m. Saturday morning, Prince George’s County police said.

Police say a car that ran off the road went into a pole.

The man driving the car died at the scene. Police haven’t released the man’s name.