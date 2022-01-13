Prince George’s Co. police release video of suspect’s car leaving shooting of pro boxer

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, have released a video of a vehicle leaving the scene of a shooting that killed a 30-year-old pro boxer.

The video that shows the suspect’s vehicle driving on St. Barnabas Road shortly after the shooting of Danny Kelly, of Clinton, on Dec. 24. It stopped at a red light before driving away from the camera’s view.

Police describe the car as possibly a 2007-2009 dark blue GMC Envoy. No description of the suspect or a license plate was provided.

PLEASE SHARE: Video of SUV being sought in fatal shooting on Christmas Eve in Temple Hills. Call us with any info as we work to make an arrest in the homicide of 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr. https://t.co/ryPVmiFDeo pic.twitter.com/pBTxkX9w8k — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 11, 2022

Kelly was driving around the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road with his girlfriend and his three children, heading to a holiday dinner, when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire, police said.

Kelly was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Nobody else in his vehicle was injured.

“Since this tragic shooting, investigators have not stopped in their efforts to find Mr. Kelly’s killer,” Maj. David Blazer, of the Major Crimes Division, said in a statement. “We are determined to make an arrest and hold the suspect(s) accountable. We urge anyone in the community who recognizes this SUV, or may have information, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County police at 301-516-2512. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Division is also offering an additional $5,000 reward.