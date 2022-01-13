CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. police…

Prince George’s Co. police release video of suspect’s car leaving shooting of pro boxer

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

January 13, 2022, 12:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have released a video of a vehicle leaving the scene of a shooting that killed a 30-year-old pro boxer.

The video that shows the suspect’s vehicle driving on St. Barnabas Road shortly after the shooting of Danny Kelly, of Clinton, on Dec. 24. It stopped at a red light before driving away from the camera’s view.

Police describe the car as possibly a 2007-2009 dark blue GMC Envoy. No description of the suspect or a license plate was provided.

Kelly was driving around the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road with his girlfriend and his three children, heading to a holiday dinner, when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire, police said.

Kelly was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Nobody else in his vehicle was injured.

“Since this tragic shooting, investigators have not stopped in their efforts to find Mr. Kelly’s killer,” Maj. David Blazer, of the Major Crimes Division, said in a statement. “We are determined to make an arrest and hold the suspect(s) accountable. We urge anyone in the community who recognizes this SUV, or may have information, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County police at 301-516-2512. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Division is also offering an additional $5,000 reward.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Lawmakers ask 5 agencies for update on meeting customer service legislation's goals

Navy putting focus on self-correction to better service after years of let downs

Nominee for DHS intel office pledges to take on longstanding morale issues

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up