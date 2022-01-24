CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. announces…

Prince George’s Co. announces pickup locations for COVID-19 tests

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

January 24, 2022, 3:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Prince George’s County, Maryland, Health Department on Monday announced locations for residents to pick up at-home COVID-19 testing kits this week.

The department said in a statement that the kits, each of which has two tests, are free. You need to show proof of country residency, which can include a driver’s license, a utility bill or a lease.

Kits will be available at the following community centers Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 10 am to 1 p.m., and Thursday, Jan. 27, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until supplies last:

  • Hillcrest Heights Community Center, at 2300 Oxon Run Drive in Temple Hills;
  • *Cedar Heights Community Center, at 1200 Glenn Willow Drive in Capitol Heights;
  • Langley Park Community Center, at 1500 Merrimac Drive in Hyattsville;
  • Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex, at 7007 Bock Rd., in Fort Washington;
  • *Watkins Regional Park, at 301 Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro (enter off of Route 193), and
  • The Southern Area Aquatics and Recreation Complex, at 13601 Missouri Ave. in Brandywine.

*(Drive-through locations)

Tests will also be available at the following library branches Wednesday, Jan. 26, and Thursday, Jan. 27, from noon to 3 p.m. (or while supplies last):

  • The Laurel Branch, at 507 7th St. in Laurel;
  • *The New Carrollton Branch, at 7414 Riverdale Rd. in New Carrollton;
  • The Oxon Hill Branch, at 6200 Oxon Hill Rd. in Oxon Hill;
  • *The Largo-Kettering Branch, at 9601 Capital Lane in Largo, and
  • *the Spauldings Branch, at 5811 Old Silver Hill Rd. in District Heights.

*(Drive-through locations)

You can also get tested at one of the county’s walk-in testing centers, including the Temple Hills Community Center Monday through Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You can find all the locations and hours at the health department’s website.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Navy appeals court decision barring punishment for SEALs who refused vaccine

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up