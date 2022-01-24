Prince George’s Co. announces pickup locations for COVID-19 tests

The Prince George’s County, Maryland, Health Department on Monday announced locations for residents to pick up at-home COVID-19 testing kits this week.

The department said in a statement that the kits, each of which has two tests, are free. You need to show proof of country residency, which can include a driver’s license, a utility bill or a lease.

Kits will be available at the following community centers Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 10 am to 1 p.m., and Thursday, Jan. 27, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until supplies last:

Hillcrest Heights Community Center, at 2300 Oxon Run Drive in Temple Hills;

*Cedar Heights Community Center, at 1200 Glenn Willow Drive in Capitol Heights;

Langley Park Community Center, at 1500 Merrimac Drive in Hyattsville;

Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex, at 7007 Bock Rd., in Fort Washington;

*Watkins Regional Park, at 301 Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro (enter off of Route 193), and

The Southern Area Aquatics and Recreation Complex, at 13601 Missouri Ave. in Brandywine.

*(Drive-through locations)

Tests will also be available at the following library branches Wednesday, Jan. 26, and Thursday, Jan. 27, from noon to 3 p.m. (or while supplies last):

The Laurel Branch, at 507 7th St. in Laurel;

*The New Carrollton Branch, at 7414 Riverdale Rd. in New Carrollton;

The Oxon Hill Branch, at 6200 Oxon Hill Rd. in Oxon Hill;

*The Largo-Kettering Branch, at 9601 Capital Lane in Largo, and

*the Spauldings Branch, at 5811 Old Silver Hill Rd. in District Heights.

*(Drive-through locations)

You can also get tested at one of the county’s walk-in testing centers, including the Temple Hills Community Center Monday through Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You can find all the locations and hours at the health department’s website.