Police: Driver dead after crashing into tree in Prince George’s Co.

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

January 23, 2022, 12:51 PM

A driver died after her car left the road and struck a tree around 7 a.m. on Sunday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police say.

The driver was headed westbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway when the single vehicle crash happened near Whitefield Chapel Road. She died on the scene, according to police.

The crash closed MD-704 between US-50 and Whitefield Chapel Road from around 7 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Police said the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below.

