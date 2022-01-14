CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Landover fire sends 2 women, child to hospital

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

January 14, 2022, 5:05 PM

A fire at a three-story apartment complex in Landover, Maryland, sent two women and a child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The blaze broke out around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Prince George’s County Fire/EMS.

When units arrived to the complex, located on West Forest Road, they saw smoke coming from the second floor, fire officials said.

One of the women rescued has life-threatening injuries.

The fire department has not shared the identities of those injured in the fire, or said how many people will be displaced as a result of the damage.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nardos Mesmer

Nardos G. Mesmer is an Associate Producer with WTOP News. She works with producers, anchors, writers and reporters to develop content for web and air. She ensures content is factually accurate, clear and concise. She also works on technical editing of sound and revisions for airing of final audio.

