Landover fire sends 2 women, child to hospital

A fire at a three-story apartment complex in Landover, Maryland, sent two women and a child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A fire at a three-story apartment complex in Landover, Maryland, sent two women and a child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The blaze broke out around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Prince George’s County Fire/EMS.

When units arrived to the complex, located on West Forest Road, they saw smoke coming from the second floor, fire officials said.

One of the women rescued has life-threatening injuries.

Approx. 12:33 PM #PGFD units were dispatched to a three-story apartment building in the 67-hundred block of West Forest Road in Landover for a reported structure fire with people trapped. On scene crews found smoke visible from the second floor. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yy8oo6zqOl — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) January 14, 2022

The fire department has not shared the identities of those injured in the fire, or said how many people will be displaced as a result of the damage.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Below is a map of the general area where the incident occurred.