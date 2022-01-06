Child, woman killed in Prince George’s County shooting

A child and a woman are dead, and a man is in the hospital following a shooting at a home in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A child and a woman are dead, and a man is in the hospital following a shooting at a home in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday at a house on Wendy Street in Clinton. Police arrived and found a woman and a child dead. They had both been shot. A man was also hurt and has injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

A juvenile suspect is in custody. While the suspect’s relation to the victims is not yet known, police say the shooting was a domestic-related.

Below is the area where it happened.