Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Child, woman killed in…

Child, woman killed in Prince George’s County shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

January 6, 2022, 9:52 PM

A child and a woman are dead, and a man is in the hospital following a shooting at a home in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday at a house on Wendy Street in Clinton. Police arrived and found a woman and a child dead. They had both been shot. A man was also hurt and has injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

A juvenile suspect is in custody. While the suspect’s relation to the victims is not yet known, police say the shooting was a domestic-related.

Below is the area where it happened.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

