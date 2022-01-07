7 injured in Prince George’s Co. New Year’s Eve shooting

Seven people were shot in Prince George's County on New Year's Eve, according to police.

Seven people were shot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on New Year’s Eve, according to police.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Central Avenue in Capitol Heights, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Many of the victims took themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police didn’t given any information of who the victims are or what caused the mass shooting.

There have not been any deaths from the shooting, police said.

No arrests have been made and police say they are continuing to investigate the situation.

