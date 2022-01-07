NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
7 injured in Prince George’s Co. New Year’s Eve shooting

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

January 1, 2022, 9:22 AM

Seven people were shot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on New Year’s Eve, according to police.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Central Avenue in Capitol Heights, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Many of the victims took themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police didn’t given any information of who the victims are or what caused the mass shooting.

There have not been any deaths from the shooting, police said.

No arrests have been made and police say they are continuing to investigate the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back with WTOP for the latest.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

