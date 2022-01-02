2 dead in Prince George’s Co. after potential carbon monoxide exposure

Two people are dead and another is in the hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland, in what officials are investigating Wednesday as potential carbon monoxide exposure.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said units responded to the 14000 block of South Springfield Road in Brandywine. Crews confirmed that two people were found dead and another was transported with life-threatening injuries.

A generator was found running in the home, authorities said. The incident is being investigated for potential carbon monoxide exposure.

