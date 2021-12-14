CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Zebras roaming Prince George’s Co. return to herd

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

December 14, 2021, 5:47 PM

Two zebras that have been roaming Upper Marlboro and southern Prince George’s County in Maryland for weeks were returned to their herd last week, according to county officials.

After contact with the zebras’ owner and caretaker, the Prince George’s County Animal Services and Adoption Center (ASFAC) was notified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) of their return on Monday.

The owner of the wayward zebras has already been issued citations by the USDA for violations regarding their care and safety.

No details have been given regarding how the zebras were captured, and neither the USDA nor ASFAC were involved with the return.

In a news release, Prince George’s County officials say that its investigation into alleged violations of the Prince George’s County Animal Control Ordinance by the animals’ owner will continue, and they will take appropriate legal action if necessary.

Joshua Barlow

