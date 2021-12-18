Woman shot to death in Prince George’s Co.

A woman was found dead on Friday night when Prince George's County Police were responding to a welfare call at a residence in Camp Springs, Maryland.

The woman was found unresponsive just before 11 p.m. in the 5000 block of Leah Court, according to police.

She was pronounced dead on the scene and police said she was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity or named a suspect in the homicide.

Prelim Info: At approx. 10:45 pm, officers responded to this location for a check the welfare call. Once on scene, they located an unresponsive adult female outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on scene. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 18, 2021

The incident is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-866-411-TIPS.