Woman shot to death in Prince George’s Co.

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

December 18, 2021, 5:52 AM

A woman was found dead on Friday night when Prince George’s County Police were responding to a welfare call at a residence in Camp Springs, Maryland.

The woman was found unresponsive just before 11 p.m. in the 5000 block of Leah Court, according to police.

She was pronounced dead on the scene and police said she was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity or named a suspect in the homicide.

The incident is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

