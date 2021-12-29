CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Prince George’s Co. health official concerned about spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

December 29, 2021, 10:48 PM

COVID-19-related hospitalizations have not been this high in Prince George’s County, Maryland, since February 2021, and the county’s health officer is alarmed.

Dr. Ernest Carter released a statement urging everyone in the county who is eligible and has not been vaccinated to get the shot.

“I am extremely concerned that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the County has increased 37% since last week, reaching over 200 patients on Monday for the first time since February 2021,” he said Wednesday.

He’s asking residents 5 years or older to get vaccinated as soon as possible and get a booster dose if they are 16 and older.

“It will save your life,” Carter said.

Carter said that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studies show that COVID-19 patients are 17 times more likely to be unvaccinated, and individuals who have not received a booster dose are 20 times more likely to die from the coronavirus than those who have received a booster.

Maryland surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, and Gov. Larry Hogan said the surge is “driven primarily by unvaccinated patients.”

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

