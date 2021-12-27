Man killed, 2 injured in Prince George’s County shooting

A man is dead and two others have critical injuries after a shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 9900 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham.

Prince George’s County police have not yet identified the victims, including the man who was pronounced dead at the hospital. The severity of the other victims’ injuries are not yet know, and police are still piecing together what happened, a spokesman said.

Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 866-411-TIPS.

