CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man killed, 2 injured…

Man killed, 2 injured in Prince George’s County shooting

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

December 27, 2021, 9:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is dead and at two others have critical injuries after a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 9900 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham.

Prince George’s County police have not yet identified the victims, including the man who was pronounced dead at the hospital. The severity of the other victims’ injuries are not yet know, and police are still piecing together what happened, a spokesman said.

Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 866-411-TIPS.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP News for updated.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up