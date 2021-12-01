Man, 27, dead after car strikes tree in Cheltenham

A Brandywine man is dead after a fatal Tuesday crash in Cheltenham, according to Prince George's County police.

A Brandywine man is dead after a fatal crash Tuesday evening in Cheltenham, Maryland, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers responded to the 9800 block of Surratts Road for a crash with one vehicle involved around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they found 27-year-old Marcell Johnson dead at the scene after his car left the roadway and struck a tree.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Below is a map of the area: