Man, 27, dead after car strikes tree in Cheltenham

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

December 9, 2021, 8:02 AM

A Brandywine man is dead after a fatal crash Tuesday evening in Cheltenham, Maryland, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers responded to the 9800 block of Surratts Road for a crash with one vehicle involved around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they found 27-year-old Marcell Johnson dead at the scene after his car left the roadway and struck a tree.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

