Prince George’s Co. woman didn’t know she won $1 million

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 28, 2021, 11:36 PM

Prince George’s County, Maryland was home to another lottery winner who forgot to check her winning ticket and cash in a million dollar prize for more than a month.

The 55-year-old woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Maryland Lottery that her Powerball ticket was purchased more than a month before she cashed in her winnings.

“I guess I should check more often,” she said in a statement.

The woman said that she bought the $2 lottery ticket in Carroll County on Aug. 13 for the next days drawing. While she didn’t match the grand prize Powerball and win the $285 million jackpot, she did score the second tier cash prize: a million dollars.

She said that she scanned her ticket and claimed her prize on Nov. 22, though the outcome still surprised and stunned her.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” she said. “You don’t get that every day!”

Maryland Lottery officials said that checking old tickets for Powerball and Mega Millions can be important. In fact, they said that 21 unclaimed tickets worth $10,000 or more remain active every month. The deadline for claiming prizes in these drawings is 182 days after the drawing date.

Jiffy Mart in Finksburg received a bonus payment of $2,5000 for selling this second-tier winning Powerball ticket.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

