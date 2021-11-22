Man dead in early-morning crash in Prince George’s Co.

A man is dead after a crash in Prince George's County Monday morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on South Osbourne Road in Upper Marlboro.

A man is dead after a crash in Prince George’s County on Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on South Osbourne Road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said the man was driving south when he crossed the center double yellow line and crashed into another vehicle traveling the opposite direction.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died. The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the crash.

