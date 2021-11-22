THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man dead in early-morning…

Man dead in early-morning crash in Prince George’s Co.

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

November 22, 2021, 10:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is dead after a crash in Prince George’s County on Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on South Osbourne Road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said the man was driving south when he crossed the center double yellow line and crashed into another vehicle traveling the opposite direction.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died. The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Below is a map of the area:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up