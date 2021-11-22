Bowie man sentenced to more than 10 years for distributing fentanyl, heroin

A Maryland man faces more than 10 years in prison for federal charges of selling fentanyl and heroin, which led to several overdoses including that of a 9-month-old child.

A Maryland man faces more than 10 years in prison for federal charges of selling fentanyl and heroin, which led to several overdoses including that of a 9-month-old child.

A judge sentenced Andrew Joseph Trimmer, 32, of Bowie, to 10-and-a-half years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty, along with his girlfriend, to selling drugs in the Bowie area between May 2018 and September 2020.

Trimmer sold fentanyl to a victim on May 28, 2018, which led to the victim overdosing and losing consciousness, a U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Maryland news release said. The victim, who Trimmer had distributed at least 1 gram of heroin and fentanyl approximately twice a week for two years, survived.

Prosecutors said that Trimmer and girlfriend Alicia Walls occasionally sold narcotics in the presence of a child. On July 16, 2019, Walls, who was caring for a 9-month-old, fell asleep after taking drugs. The child got some narcotics from Walls’ belongings and overdosed. Trimmer and Walls took the child to the hospital and health care workers revived the child, who survived.

That’s when law enforcement got a search warrant for the couple’s hotel room. When agents arrived and announced themselves, Trimmer tried to run, ignoring commands to stop. He also physically assaulted one of the officers who tried to stop him, prosecutors said. Trimmer’s sentence includes his assault on the officer, who tore a meniscus as a result.

After he was apprehended, police found 30 grams of fentanyl on Trimmer, as well as digital scales, plastic bags and razor blades that Trimmer and Walls used to distribute drugs, the news release said.

Prosecutors said that the couple had several customers, including two others who overdosed but survived, and to whom Walls and Trimmer sold at least 240 grams of heroin and fentanyl over a six-month period.