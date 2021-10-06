Coronavirus News: DC Council passes limited virtual learning expansion | Do school mask mandates work? | How to find Native American COVID-19 data in Md. | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Bowie couple pleads guilty…

Bowie couple pleads guilty to selling fentanyl, heroin

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

October 6, 2021, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Bowie, Maryland, couple have pleaded guilty to federal charges of selling fentanyl and heroin, causing overdoses in victims including a 9-month-old.

Andrew Joseph Trimmer, 32, and Alicia Marie Walls, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

The pair pleaded guilty to selling the drugs in the Bowie area between May 2018 and September 2020. In one case, prosecutors said, they sold to someone on a regular basis for two years before they overdosed. The victim survived.

In July 2019, Walls was caring for a 9-month-old child when she took drugs and fell asleep, the prosecutors said. The child got into her possessions and overdosed on the drugs, the Justice Department said; the child survived. Walls and Trimmer have a child together; it’s not clear whether the child mentioned in the statement is theirs.

On Sept. 25, 2020, Walls and Trimmer’s hotel room was raided; Trimmer was arrested after officers chased him and he assaulted an officer, the prosecutors said. Drugs were found in his car and his jacket.

After that, Walls continued selling in the Southern Maryland area, causing two more overdoses; both victims survived, the prosecutors said. She was arrested last Feb. 4.

Trimmer and prosecutors have agreed on a sentence between nine-and-a-half and 11 years. He’ll be sentenced in November.

Walls and prosecutors have agreed to a sentence of between five years and 11 months, and seven years, three months. She’ll be sentenced in January.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

What employees can expect if they're seeking a medical or religious exception to the federal vaccine mandate

VA has had more acting CIOs than permanent ones since 2009

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

Insider threat task force looks to better protect controlled unclassified info

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up