Bowie couple pleads guilty to selling fentanyl, heroin

A Bowie, Maryland, couple have pleaded guilty to federal charges of selling fentanyl and heroin, causing overdoses in victims including a nine-month-old.

A Bowie, Maryland, couple have pleaded guilty to federal charges of selling fentanyl and heroin, causing overdoses in victims including a 9-month-old.

Andrew Joseph Trimmer, 32, and Alicia Marie Walls, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

The pair pleaded guilty to selling the drugs in the Bowie area between May 2018 and September 2020. In one case, prosecutors said, they sold to someone on a regular basis for two years before they overdosed. The victim survived.

In July 2019, Walls was caring for a 9-month-old child when she took drugs and fell asleep, the prosecutors said. The child got into her possessions and overdosed on the drugs, the Justice Department said; the child survived. Walls and Trimmer have a child together; it’s not clear whether the child mentioned in the statement is theirs.

On Sept. 25, 2020, Walls and Trimmer’s hotel room was raided; Trimmer was arrested after officers chased him and he assaulted an officer, the prosecutors said. Drugs were found in his car and his jacket.

After that, Walls continued selling in the Southern Maryland area, causing two more overdoses; both victims survived, the prosecutors said. She was arrested last Feb. 4.

Trimmer and prosecutors have agreed on a sentence between nine-and-a-half and 11 years. He’ll be sentenced in November.

Walls and prosecutors have agreed to a sentence of between five years and 11 months, and seven years, three months. She’ll be sentenced in January.