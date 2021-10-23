Prince George’s Co. leaders break ground on new sports complex opening this spring

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks joined leaders in celebrating the construction of the new Liberty Sports Park located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The park, which is slated to open by Spring 2022, will include multi-use fields and was touted by Alsobrooks as the mid-Atlantic region’s premier sports complex.

“It represents, for all of us, yet another truly transformative project for Prince George’s County,” Alsobrooks said. “Liberty sports park will be the region’s premier sports destination offering yet another great reason to visit our county.”

It will also feature on-site dining, hotel and entertainment options, which hopes to give the county’s economy a boost as well as creating new jobs locally.

“Liberty Sports Park will create jobs in our county and our state along with additional revenue for county based businesses. These economic benefits are important to consider when we undertake projects like [this],” said Alsobrooks.

Alsobrooks also highlighted the need for a sports park adding that “it’s about equity.”

She said it will provide an unmet need for county residents by offering families, high school athletes and adults a convenient option for staying active near their homes.

Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, the state of Maryland, and Prince George’s County Government are all involved in the construction and development of the park. The Green Branch Management Group Corp., a community-based non-profit organization in Prince George’s County, will manage it.

Prince George’s Community College and the Prince George’s County Boys and Girls Clubs will also have access to the sports complex.

“If we don’t provide these opportunities for children in their own home, in the mind of the child, they begin to associate that with the fact that their home is somehow inferior to the places that they travel,” Alsobrooks said.

“It is so important to the psyche and the self-esteem of the children of Prince George’s County that they have the amenities and facilities available to them in their home, that they don’t travel to somebody else’s home to get what they need and so this is about equity,” she continued.