A man was shot and killed in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

A man was shot and killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3500 block of Parkway Terrace Drive in Suitland around 3:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, police said they found a man who had suffered gunshot wounds.

Police pronounced him dead on the scene.

Below is a map of where the man’s body was found: