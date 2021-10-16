Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Pedestrian killed during crash in Prince George’s Co.

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

October 16, 2021, 4:13 AM

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car Saturday morning in Clinton, Maryland,  according to police.

Prince George’s County police say the adult male was found dead at the scene of the crash on Woodyard Road.

The driver stayed at the scene and was said to be cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made.

The circumstances of the crash remain unclear.

WTOP traffic reports that Woodyard Road is closed in both directions between Hunter Drive and Rosaryville Road.

A map of the area is below.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report. 

