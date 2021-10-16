Pedestrian killed during crash in Prince George’s Co.

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car this morning in Clinton, Maryland, police say.

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car Saturday morning in Clinton, Maryland, according to police.

Prince George’s County police say the adult male was found dead at the scene of the crash on Woodyard Road.

The driver stayed at the scene and was said to be cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made.

The circumstances of the crash remain unclear.

WTOP traffic reports that Woodyard Road is closed in both directions between Hunter Drive and Rosaryville Road.

A map of the area is below.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.