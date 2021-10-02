Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Pedestrian dead after being struck by van on I-495 in Prince George’s Co.

October 2, 2021, 2:26 PM

A Bowie, Maryland, man has died after being struck by a van in Prince George’s County in the very early hours of Saturday, police said.

Maryland State Police said around 12:15 a.m., a report came in of a pedestrian struck on southbound I-495 at the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Greenbelt. When they arrived on scene, they found Jamarr Rahman Shareef, 39, dead at the scene.

The vehicle that hit him, a Nissan NV van, remained on the scene. Police said impaired or distracted driving were not factors in the crash.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

