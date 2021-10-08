Coronavirus News: DC's public emergency extended | Md. boosters update | From 'pandemic' to 'endemic' shift | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Over 30 rescued after Capital Wheel loses power

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

October 8, 2021, 2:56 AM

Fire officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, rescued dozens of people Thursday night after a malfunction on the Capital Wheel at the National Harbor.

According to a Prince George’s County Fire and EMS spokesperson, 35 people were stuck on the attraction after a malfunction caused the wheel to lose power, stranding riders on board.

Rescue crews arrived on the scene just before 7:30 p.m. and removed everyone from the wheel.

No one was injured during the incident or transported to the hospital.

Fire crews did not say how long people were stranded on the attraction.

