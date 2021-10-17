Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
Man dead following Lanham house fire

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

October 17, 2021, 1:28 PM

Fire crews spent hours blocking traffic in the early morning hours Friday at the scene of major house fire in Lanham, Maryland. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

A 68-year-old man is dead after a fire erupted in Lanham, Maryland, early Friday morning, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said.

Fire crews received a call just after 1:40 a.m. for a single-story house fire on Annapolis Road near Washington Boulevard. When crews arrived, they found flames shooting from the home’s roof.

They conducted a search of the home and found 68 year-old Joseph Ingegneri dead.

The fire department reported that no firefighters on the scene suffered any injuries.

Fire trucks blocked major portions of the four-lane divided highway, stopping traffic in both directions for over five hours.

Annapolis Road reopened to traffic about six hours later.

Investigators with the fire department said they are still trying to determine a cause of death for Ingegneri and the cause of the fire.

A map of the area is below.

