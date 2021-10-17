Man dead following Lanham house fire

A 68-year-old man is dead after a fire erupted in Lanham, Maryland, early Friday morning, Prince George's County Fire and EMS said.

Fire crews received a call just after 1:40 a.m. for a single-story house fire on Annapolis Road near Washington Boulevard. When crews arrived, they found flames shooting from the home’s roof.

Approx 1:42am #PGFD units were dispatched to the 9300 block of Annapolis Rd in Lanham for a reported house fire. On scene crews found a 1-story single-family home w/basement & fire showing through roof. Fire is out. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/zfWphYBBiN — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) October 15, 2021

They conducted a search of the home and found 68 year-old Joseph Ingegneri dead.

The fire department reported that no firefighters on the scene suffered any injuries.

Fire trucks blocked major portions of the four-lane divided highway, stopping traffic in both directions for over five hours.

Annapolis Road reopened to traffic about six hours later.

Investigators with the fire department said they are still trying to determine a cause of death for Ingegneri and the cause of the fire.

