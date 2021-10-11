Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Crash on Outer Loop near Oxon Hill halts traffic overnight

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

October 11, 2021, 7:31 AM

A multivehicle crash halted traffic on the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop near Oxon Hill, Maryland, for several hours early Monday morning.

The closure started just after 1 a.m. when a Porsche crashed into a bus and a van on Interstate 495 near Md. Route 414/Saint Barnabas Road (Exit 4).

Maryland State Police said the driver and passenger of the Porsche were hurt.

The driver is expected to survive, but the passenger is in critical condition. No one else was injured in the crash.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports the Outer Loop reopened to traffic around 5 a.m. after a four-hour diversion to Saint Barnabas Road for a crash investigation.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

