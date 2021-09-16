Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Woman shot; man in custody following Upper Marlboro barricade

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

September 16, 2021, 6:45 AM

An armed man is in police custody after police said he shot a woman in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and barricaded himself in a home early Thursday.

Prince George’s County police said the man was taken into custody at about 6:40 a.m. after officers responded to the 12400 block of Cecily Court for the report of a domestic-related incident at about 2:20 a.m.

Police have not released the condition of the wounded woman.

They said there was no threat to the community.

Robert Bowie Drive at Trotter Terrace was closed “out of an abundance of caution,” police said.

People had been asked to avoid the area.

A map of the area is below.

This is a developing story, stay with WTOP News for the latest.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

