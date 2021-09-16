Woman shot; man in custody following Upper Marlboro barricade

An armed man is in police custody after police said he shot a woman in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and barricaded himself in a home early Thursday.

Prince George’s County police said the man was taken into custody at about 6:40 a.m. after officers responded to the 12400 block of Cecily Court for the report of a domestic-related incident at about 2:20 a.m.

Police have not released the condition of the wounded woman.

They said there was no threat to the community.

Robert Bowie Drive at Trotter Terrace was closed “out of an abundance of caution,” police said.

People had been asked to avoid the area.

