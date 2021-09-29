Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Student injured after apparent stabbing in Bladensburg High School

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

September 29, 2021, 4:27 PM

A student at Bladensburg High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been injured in an apparent stabbing after a fight broke out inside the building on Wednesday.

According to Prince George’s County police, the school resource officer assigned to the school was told about the fight around 1:30 p.m. Shortly after, a student was found with lacerations on the upper body.

The student has been taken to a local hospital and was treated for injuries that police described as not life-threatening.

Police have not made any arrests and no suspect information is currently available, but officers and school security are working together to find out who is responsible, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools.

A letter will be sent home to families regarding the incident.

The incident was the second apparent stabbing to take place in a D.C.-area high school on Wednesday.

A fight broke out at Annapolis High School in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Monday morning that left at least two students injured.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

