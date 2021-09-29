Annapolis High School on lockdown after ‘multiple serious assaults’

Anne Arundel County police said that officers were on scene at the school, which is on lockdown following "multiple serious assaults."

Law enforcement and medics are responding to Maryland’s Annapolis High School after several fights Wednesday morning.

Anne Arundel County police said that officers were on scene at the school, which is on lockdown following “multiple serious assaults.”

A message to families from the school’s spokesman said students are safe in their classrooms and under supervision. Police said there is no active threat to the school community.

Parents are asked not to come to the school to pick up their students at this time.

