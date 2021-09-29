Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. officials at odds over vaccine mandate | Prince George's Co. schools to pay drivers for extra routes | Latest cases in DC region
Annapolis High School on lockdown after ‘multiple serious assaults’

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

September 29, 2021, 10:00 AM

Law enforcement and medics are responding to Maryland’s Annapolis High School after several fights Wednesday morning.

Anne Arundel County police said that officers were on scene at the school, which is on lockdown following “multiple serious assaults.”

A message to families from the school’s spokesman said students are safe in their classrooms and under supervision. Police said there is no active threat to the school community.

Parents are asked not to come to the school to pick up their students at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

