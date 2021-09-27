Six Flags to close early during Fright Fest after Saturday night fights, vandalism

After a night of fights and vandalism, Six Flags Amusement Park in Prince George's County, Maryland, said it will shorten park hours and close by 9 p.m. each day through the duration of 'Fright Fest,' its annual Halloween event.

After a night of fights and vandalism, Six Flags Amusement Park in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said it will shorten park hours and close by 9 p.m. each day through the duration of ‘Fright Fest,’ its annual Halloween event.

On Saturday night, the park closed more than an hour ahead of schedule because multiple fights broke out on park grounds. And on Monday, Prince George’s County said it will be working with Six Flags to identify victims and suspects involved in acts of vandalism, which also occurred Saturday night.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for any inappropriate behavior at our park. We continuously evaluate our security and safety protocols, and meet regularly with local law enforcement to review and refine our practices,” said Six Flags spokesman Joseph Pudlick.

“To further ensure the safety of our guests and team members, the park will close at 9 p.m. for the remainder of Fright Fest, with no re-entry starting at 6 p.m. and no new entry starting at 7 p.m.,” he said.

Police said there was some damage to vehicles where video shows kids jumping up and down on cars, and other video that shows some glass being broken, Prince George’s County Police spokeswoman Julie Wright told WTOP.

“Police are reviewing video and attempting to identify tag numbers and victims, as well as potential suspects,” Wright said.

Wright said once police identify suspects, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office will step in and determine potential charges.

Charles Rennie was at the park with his family Saturday when he said he heard officers telling patrons to leave.

“People were running … security guards were yelling for everyone to run,” Rennie told WTOP. “There were at least 100 to 250 people running back and forth, and shoving.”

Prince George’s Police meets regularly with Six Flags to discuss public safety and the security plan for the amusement park. The plan established is based on the previous year’s crowd history and upcoming events, Wright said.

The police department is meeting with Six Flags later this week to review the security plan and offer recommendations.