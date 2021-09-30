Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Prince George’s County Public Schools alter quarantine guidelines

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

September 30, 2021, 4:38 PM

Schools in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are updating their COVID-19 quarantine policies at the recommendation of the county health department, the school system announced Thursday.

The new policy requires quarantining for anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, displayed symptoms, or is unvaccinated, and has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Unvaccinated students and school staff can return to school after seven days with a negative test and no symptoms. A negative PCR test taken on the fifth day after exposure or later will be required in order to return. Symptoms must be monitored for 14 days following exposure. Without a negative test, they will be allowed to return after 10 days without symptoms.

Fully vaccinated students and staff will not be required to quarantine unless they test positive for COVID-19. It is recommended that they get tested five days after exposure and wear a mask for 14 days.

Students who are placed in quarantine can access Google Classrooms or Canvas to continue learning virtually. If an entire classroom is quarantined, students would be moved to a virtual classroom taught by their regular teacher or a substitute. If their regular teacher is sick and there are no substitutes available, students will be given access to grade-specific self-pace learning materials.

Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson said the school system is “making the best decisions possible with the best information available …”

Additionally, the school system began randomly testing a pool of students, regardless of their symptoms and vaccination status, to get an idea of infection rates within schools.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

