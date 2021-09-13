Prince George’s Co. police ID officer who fatally shot man during struggle

Police in Prince George's County have identified the officer who shot and killed a man following a struggle in an Oxon Hill, Maryland, apartment building last week.

Police in Prince George’s County have identified the officer who shot and killed a man following a struggle at an Oxon Hill, Maryland, apartment building last week.

The officer, identified as Cpl. John Diggs, is a 12-year veteran of the department assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. He both lived at the apartment complex worked security for the building as a courtesy officer for the building, meaning he received free or reduced rent in exchange for any police work needed on the property, according to a police spokeswoman.

The department’s Internal Affairs Division is leading the investigation and Diggs, following standard procedures, is on administrative leave for now, police said in a news release.

Police said Diggs, who was wearing his police uniform at the time, was attempting to get 29-year-old Cedric Williams to leave the apartment complex on Owens Road on Friday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. when a struggle ensued, spilling out of the buildings and onto a roadway.

Williams had been banned from the premises, police said.

During the struggle, Williams pulled a handgun out of a backpack and even appeared to attempt to fire it at the officer, although it was later determined to be a realistic replica of a Colt .45, police said.

At one point, the officer attempted to use his Taser on Williams but was not successful, according to the account in a police news release. Williams then retrieved a second weapon, apparently from a wooded area, which appeared to be an AR-15 rifle. At that point, the officer opened fire and struck Williams multiple times.

Police later determined the rifle was also a replica.

The officer suffered injuries to his hand and face and was taken to the hospital and later released.

As is standard, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Office will also review the shooting.