A police officer has shot a man near the Oxon Hill neighborhood of Prince George's County, Maryland.

A police officer has shot a man near the Oxon Hill neighborhood of Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Police said the officer showed up to Owens Road near Southern Avenue around 12:45 p.m. for the report of a disorderly man.

A fight broke out between the officer and the man, and the officer ended up shooting him, police said.

His condition is unclear. The officer is injured but is expected to recover.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.