Missing 11-year-old girl safely found in Chinatown

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

September 20, 2021, 9:43 PM

Local police have found a missing 11-year-old girl who had been missing since Sunday.

Raven Smith was last seen around 11:40 p.m. Sunday on Windsor Oaks Way in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

D.C. and Prince George’s County police confirm that Smith was safely located in Chinatown.


Late Monday, police officers, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and residents were handing out flyers of Smith in the Lanham neighborhood where she was last seen.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal levels for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

