Missing 11-year-old girl safely found in Chinatown

Local police have found a missing 11-year-old girl who had been missing since Sunday.
Raven Smith was last seen around 11:40 p.m. Sunday on Windsor Oaks Way in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
D.C. and Prince George’s County police confirm that Smith was safely located in Chinatown.
FOUND: Raven has been safely located. https://t.co/QDr3N1tF4Q https://t.co/4NvkgkUvve
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 21, 2021
Late Monday, police officers, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and residents were handing out flyers of Smith in the Lanham neighborhood where she was last seen.