Missing 11-year-old girl safely found in Chinatown

Local police have found a missing 11-year-old girl who had been missing since Sunday.

Raven Smith was last seen around 11:40 p.m. Sunday on Windsor Oaks Way in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

D.C. and Prince George’s County police confirm that Smith was safely located in Chinatown.



Late Monday, police officers, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and residents were handing out flyers of Smith in the Lanham neighborhood where she was last seen.