Police ID man fatally shot in Temple Hills parking lot

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, have identified the man who was shot and killed in Temple Hills on Friday night.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Barnabas Road around 9:30 p.m. Friday following a reported shooting and found 22-year-old Sejon Reed, of Fort Washington, in a parking lot suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Reed was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Homicide detectives are still investigating and don’t know if they are looking for one or more than one suspect. Detectives are also still working to establish a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is a map showing the general location of Friday’s shooting: