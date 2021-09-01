1 man killed in Prince George’s Co. shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland, Friday night.

Prince George’s County police said it happened before 9:30 p.m. in a parking lot on St. Barnabas Road in Marlow Heights.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police are asking the public to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS with any information that can help identify the suspect.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

