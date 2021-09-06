Police: Fatal crash in Accokeek involved motorcycle

A man killed in a crash in Accokeek, Maryland, on Saturday night was driving a motorcycle, according to police.

A man killed in a crash in Accokeek, Maryland, on Saturday night had been on a motorcycle, according to police.

Prince George’s County Police say that Elliott Batts, 47, of Waldorf, was heading westbound on Berry Road, approaching Bealle Hill Road, when he lost control around 11:15 p.m.

Batts went off the road and struck a guard rail and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online.